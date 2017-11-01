Sewer main repair prompts Quincy street closure - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Sewer main repair prompts Quincy street closure

By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy officials announced a city street was closed Wednesday due to needed repairs in the area. 

Officials said South 9th Street, between Maine and Jersey streets, was closed. They said it will be closed until Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. 

The city reported the closure was necessary for the emergency repair of a failed sewer main in the area.

Motorists were reminded to use an alternate route if possible.

