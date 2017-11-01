NEMO overpass bridge replacement complete

The Missouri Department of Transportation reported Wednesday that the Route 168 overpass bridge in Marion County is now open to traffic.

Work began to replace the deteriorating overpass, which runs over US 61 near Palmyra, on August 6. The opening of the new bridge was on schedule.

In a news release, MoDOT stated all four lanes on US 61 were open as of Wednesday, but some work will continue around the overpass. The overpass is also expected to remain open while the additional work is completed.

MoDOT stated a new US 61 acceleration lane was also completed as part of the project.

RELATED: "Bridge replacement underway in Northeast Missouri"