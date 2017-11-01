Crews respond to Quincy house fire

Firefighters taking off siding as they ensure the fire is put out.

Firefighters at the scene of the fire.

A fire broke out at a Quincy home Wednesday afternoon.

The two-story home is located near 2231 Oak Street. Flames and smoke could be seen on the second floor area of the exterior.

Fire Chief Joe Henning said the fire started on the outside of the home and began to spread towards the roof. Firefighters were seen ripping siding off in efforts to ensure the fire was out.

Henning said there was minimal fire and water damage inside the home. He said the cause was unknown and is under investigation.

No one was home at the time, according to Henning. He said no injuries were reported.

Ameren Illinois was also brought in to turn off utilities to the home.

At least three fire trucks were at the scene.