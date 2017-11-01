14 of 25 not compliant during sex offender check - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

14 of 25 not compliant during sex offender check

Posted:
By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Ralls County Sheriff's Office reported several sex offenders were found non-compliant Tuesday during a sweep.

In a news release, the sheriff's office stated deputies checked on 25 registered sex offenders. They stated 14 were found to be non-compliant.

The sheriff's office reported six of those 14 were arrested on charges ranging from failing to register as a sex offender to possession of methamphetamine.

Missouri state law requires that sex offenders not participate in Halloween-related activities. They must also leave exterior lighting off, remain in their home between 5 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. and post a sign saying "No candy or treats at this residence."

The sheriff's office stated more charges against non-compliant sex offenders were under review by the county prosecutor.

The names of those arrested were not released by the Ralls County Sheriff's Office.

Here's more information on laws in all three states: http://all4consolaws.org/us-sex-offender-registration-laws/

Find where sex offenders live in your town:
Illinois - http://www.isp.state.il.us/sor/ 
Missouri - http://www.mshp.dps.mo.gov/CJ38/search.jsp
Iowa - http://www.iowasexoffender.com/

