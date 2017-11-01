Local businesses focus on communication during seminar

How well do you communicate with your co-worker or boss?

That was the question posed to employees from local businesses at Wednesday's communication seminar. Adams County Works hosted the event and brought in an Ohio State University consultant to talk with businesses about improving communication with customers, employees and management.

"How you represent your business and yourself is really important and other people have different communication style than you, so you may not always see head to head, but if you learn their communication style you can adapt and go from their and form a good relationship that way," Craig Industries communication specialist Kaitie Herbranson said.

The Adams County Works planning team works to help businesses overcome barriers like communication in the workplace.

