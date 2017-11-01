John Wood hoping to increase enrollment

Hoyt said she had friends who chose other schools.

Orne said the college is looking to increase enrollment.

Looking in the rear view mirror, just over two years of a state budget impasse meant John Wood had to cut programs and staff.

Director of Public relations Tracy Orne said on Wednesday that the school wants to make sure that doesn't happen again.

"We're focusing on enrollment, and things that we can do to keep tuition affordable, and also to keep the local property taxes as low as possible." Orne said.

Orne said the college is also looking to attract more students, by adding men's and women's soccer, as well as as women's volleyball.

Emma Hoyt is a sophomore at John Wood, and she said she knows students who didn't consider going to her school because of a lack of sports programs.

"I know from personal experience, I know a lot of kids from my graduating class that would have stayed and attending John wood if we would have had these extra few sports." Hoyt said.

Orne said the hope is that the college can get more students, which in turn helps the school's financial situation.

"The more students that we have entering new programs, or different offerings, the better it's going to be for all of our students in terms of tuition, and the lower the property taxes as well." Orne said.

Students like Hoyt said they think the additional push for new students will help the college in the long run.

"It's going to bring in a lot more interest, a lot more applications." Hoyt said. "It's definitely going to hype John Wood up a little more adding those extra athletes, and students."

Another initiative the college is looking to use to increase enrollment is a four week winter online course that students can take to get 1 to 3 additional credit hours.