Liberty schools see increase in test scores

New data from the Illinois State Board of Education shows the Liberty School District improved in a variety of subjects.

The Liberty School Report card shows students improved in English, math, reading, and science.

Superintendent Kelle Bunch said on Wednesday that the district spent the past year improving how rigorous its courses are, which is reflected in the test data.

Bunch said she also attributes the success to educators creating a culture of leadership within the schools.

"We want to see our students do well, so when you have a good team I think that's one of the components as to why you have the opportunity to be successful." Bunch said.

Bunch added that while the district is happy about the increase in test scores, they plan to continue looking for ways to improve instruction.

