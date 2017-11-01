Quincy crash stalls traffic

Emergency crews at the scene of the crash.

A crash Wednesday evening on Quincy's Gardner Expressway backed up traffic.

The crash happened near Jackson Street shortly before 6 p.m. The Jeep Wrangler appeared to roll off the side of the road.

Authorities at the scene said the driver and two passengers were not hurt.

An officer with the Quincy Police Department said the unidentified driver appeared to be intoxicated and was taken into custody.

Traffic was beginning to move around 6:10 p.m.