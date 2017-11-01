New K-9 joins Lee County Sheriff's Office - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

New K-9 joins Lee County Sheriff's Office

Posted:
Kion ready to hit the streets. Kion ready to hit the streets.
Deputy Dakota Foley Deputy Dakota Foley
Lee County K-9 vehicle. Lee County K-9 vehicle.
Dakota and Kion begin training next week in Fort Dodge, Iowa Dakota and Kion begin training next week in Fort Dodge, Iowa
LEE COUNTY, Ia. (WGEM) -

The second Lee County K-9 was introduced this week to complete the team ready to stop crime and help in emergency situations.

The team welcomed Kion. He will partner up with Deputy Dakota Foley. The two are building a relationship by playing catch and listening to commercials. Foley said Kion has a lot of energy and he is learning fast, which is important in the first week.

"I think it's unbreakable once that bond is established," said Foley. "It is key with this week alone is to build that bond and not so much focus on the training itself but to build that bond for the training, curriculum and things like that."

Foley said Kion and the other K-9 Gunner have not teamed up or met yet, but the office plans to do that soon.

Kion's month-long training will begin on Monday in Fort Dodge, Iowa and he should be ready to hit the streets in December.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.