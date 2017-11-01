New K-9 joins Lee County Sheriff's Office

The second Lee County K-9 was introduced this week to complete the team ready to stop crime and help in emergency situations.

The team welcomed Kion. He will partner up with Deputy Dakota Foley. The two are building a relationship by playing catch and listening to commercials. Foley said Kion has a lot of energy and he is learning fast, which is important in the first week.

"I think it's unbreakable once that bond is established," said Foley. "It is key with this week alone is to build that bond and not so much focus on the training itself but to build that bond for the training, curriculum and things like that."

Foley said Kion and the other K-9 Gunner have not teamed up or met yet, but the office plans to do that soon.

Kion's month-long training will begin on Monday in Fort Dodge, Iowa and he should be ready to hit the streets in December.