Highway 168 overpass reopens in Missouri

A section of Highway 61 near Palmyra is back open after being closed for the past three months.

MoDOT crews tore down the bridge, just north of Palmyra, after they deemed the bridge deficient and in poor condition. Officials say the construction is part of their effort to maintain the transportation system across the state.

"They'll have a safe, reliable bridge for many years to come," said Kevin James, Assistant District Engineer for MoDOT's Northeast District. "We won't have to worry about the bridge like we had before."

MoDOT says the project cost $1.9 million.