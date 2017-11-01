Highway 168 overpass reopens in Missouri - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Highway 168 overpass reopens in Missouri

Posted:
By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Signage shows bridge is now open after construction. Signage shows bridge is now open after construction.
Drivers are notified of bridge re-opening. Drivers are notified of bridge re-opening.
168 Overpass leads drivers to Canton and Quincy. 168 Overpass leads drivers to Canton and Quincy.
Re-surfaced road on newly constructed bridge. Re-surfaced road on newly constructed bridge.
MoDOT construction crews wrap up. MoDOT construction crews wrap up.
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) -

A section of Highway 61 near Palmyra is back open after being closed for the past three months. 

MoDOT crews tore down the bridge, just north of Palmyra, after they deemed the bridge deficient and in poor condition. Officials say the construction is part of their effort to maintain the transportation system across the state. 

"They'll have a safe, reliable bridge for many years to come," said Kevin James, Assistant District Engineer for MoDOT's Northeast District. "We won't have to worry about the bridge like we had before."

MoDOT says the project cost $1.9 million.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.