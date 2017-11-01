The Revival: Clark County football regroups to win six in a row

KAHOKA, MO. (WGEM) -- In mid-September the Clark County football season was heading down a dangerous road, at least on the surface.



The Indians lost four out of their first five games. But the brutal beginning to the schedule featured four teams that at one point were, or are currently, state ranked.



"I thought we played really good in some of those early contests and still didn't win," Indians head coach Ethan Allen said.



"We talked to the guys and told them to keep their head up, and keep grinding, because we knew we were going to be prepared for later in the year."



According to senior Zeb Riney, "I think it mentally prepared us because it was just a grind every week. When we got to the postseason it's every team's last game if you lose, so everybody is just giving their best and trying to win."



Since a September 15 setback to Palmyra all Clark County has done has won.



They have six consecutive victories and they have given up a grand total of 38 points during the stretch of success.



"Last time we played Palmyra it was kind of a turning point," junior London Brunk explained.



"That week was kind of slow at practice and you could really tell. I don't know if it was because of homecoming, or all the different activities going on that day, but ever since then we've come to practice and we just go at each other."



Allen added: "They moved forward and kept improving which is huge. Every coach wants to peak right now and I think we're kind of hitting our stride, and doing exactly what we need to do."



Fresh off an impressive 10-point win over Macon in last Friday's district semifinals, their second victory in as many tries against the Tigers this season, the Indians travel to Palmyra for the title game and do so with plenty of momentum.



"Our guys are excited. They're ready to have another shot at them," Allen said.



"(Palmyra) Coach Miles said when we played them (at Clark County), 'Coach, I hope we see you again at the district championship game,' and here we are. I couldn't be more excited for where we're at and the progress that we made this season."