Flying High: Postseason push continues for QU women's soccer

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- They may be the regular season Great Lakes Valley Conference champions but that's only the beginning of the story for the Quincy University women's soccer team.



The sights are set on a GLVC Tournament crown and an NCAA Tournament berth.



The Lady Hawks opened the postseason with Sunday's 3-0 win over Illinois-Springfield for their 10th straight victory.



Bellarmine is the next hurdle for the chance to play in the conference tournament championship.



"They're going to be good. They've only allowed six goals all year, so they're going to be very tough to break down. We're ready though," Quincy head coach Dave Musso said.



"We're just going to play our game and play it really well. We're experienced and (we will) go for it."



The Lady Hawks defeated the Lady Knights on the road 1-0 in overtime three weeks ago in less than ideal conditions with standing water on the field.



This time they will play at a neutral site in Indianapolis and Musso is eager for the opportunity.



"We need to play the best Quincy soccer that we can play," he said.



"Not worry about the opponents just play the best soccer that we're capable of and trust what got us here, and go from there."



Quincy, ranked No. 5 in NCAA Division II and No. 2 in the NCAA Midwest Region, and Bellarmine square off at 11 a.m. Friday at Carroll Stadium.