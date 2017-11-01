Illini West's Artman commits to Notre Dame track program

CARTHAGE, IL. (WGEM) -- Connor Artman was one of the most coveted college track and field recruits in the Tri-States.



And there's even an argument for Artman being one of the most sought-after in all of Illinois.



But the decision is in for the Illini West senior.



The defending Class 1A state champion in the long jump is taking his talents to Notre Dame.



Artman tweeted his commitment Wednesday evening: "I am extremely blessed and excited to announce that I have committed to the University of Notre Dame to further my academic/athletic career."



Artman has business to take of first, however.



He will try and defend his long jump title in the spring as well as try and help the Chargers repeat as 1A state champs.