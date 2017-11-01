Chief seeks additional jet service training for Quincy firefighters

Quincy Fire Department officials expressed concerns about training for jet services coming to the Gem City.

Chief Joe Henning wants his firefighters to get a first hand experience with SkyWest planes, but because the planes won't be housed in Quincy, time to train with them is scarce.

Henning says the city, SkyWest and United are trying to figure out a solution, but right now they're running out of options.

"What I've stressed to them is our ability to get familiar with this aircraft will be directly correlated to our ability to perform when the time comes," Henning said. "So anything they can do to help and they are trying. So we're going to figure out a workaround."

For now, he says SkyWest sent pictures of the planes' layout and sent an online training simulator the company has used for its own employees. Meanwhile, the department will undergo federal training for jet service in about two weeks. That will be hands-on training but won't involve SkyWest planes.