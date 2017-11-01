Busy Tri-State bridge reopens - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Busy Tri-State bridge reopens

Posted:

MoDOT crews finished work on the Missouri 16 bridge between Monticello and Lewistown  Wednesday in Lewis County.

The road has been shut down for months as crews replaced the bridge over the middle Fabius River, near Route Y. The bridge over the North Fabius River is set to open on Friday.
 

