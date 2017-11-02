Wednesday's Area Scores - November 1 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Wednesday's Area Scores - November 1

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
The QND volleyball team took down Pleasant Plains in straight sets to win the New Berlin Sectional championship. The QND volleyball team took down Pleasant Plains in straight sets to win the New Berlin Sectional championship.

**High School Volleyball**

(IHSA)
*Class 2A New Berlin Sectional Championship*
Pleasant Plains: 0
QND: 2
25-19, 25-21
Sydney Hummert: 9 kills
Maddie Peters: 12 assists
Hannah Peters: 9 digs
Lady Raiders: (31-8), second sectional title in three years
-- QND vs. Eureka, Illini Bluffs Super-Sectional (Friday, 7 p.m.)?

*Class 1A Triopia Sectional Championship*
Lincolnwood: 0
Payson: 2
25-7, 25-20
Josie Stanford: 11 kills
Cassie Eidson: 22 assists
Melina Tedrow: 13 pts, 10 digs
Lady Indians: (38-1), first sectional title since 2009
-- Payson vs. Steeleville, Lincolnwood Super-Sectional (Friday, 7 p.m.)

*Class 1A Brimfield Sectional Championship*
Hartsburg-Emden: 1
West Prairie: 2
25-23, 21-25, 25-12
Lady Cyclones: second consecutive sectional title
-- West Prairie vs. Durand, Varna Midland Super-Sectional (Friday, 6 p.m.)


**College Volleyball**

12) Missouri Baptist: 3
Hannibal-LaGrange: 0
25-9, 25-17, 25-13
Lady Trojans: (5-24, 2-9)


**College Soccer, Women's**

(HAAC Tournament)
Culver-Stockton: 2
William Penn: 1
Leah Miller/Jamie Gilley: goals
Lady Wildcats: (9-9-1), trailed 1-0 at halftime
-- Culver-Stockton at Central Methodist (Saturday, 7 p.m.)

