Wednesday's Area Scores - November 1

The QND volleyball team took down Pleasant Plains in straight sets to win the New Berlin Sectional championship.

**High School Volleyball**



(IHSA)

*Class 2A New Berlin Sectional Championship*

Pleasant Plains: 0

QND: 2

25-19, 25-21

Sydney Hummert: 9 kills

Maddie Peters: 12 assists

Hannah Peters: 9 digs

Lady Raiders: (31-8), second sectional title in three years

-- QND vs. Eureka, Illini Bluffs Super-Sectional (Friday, 7 p.m.)?



*Class 1A Triopia Sectional Championship*

Lincolnwood: 0

Payson: 2

25-7, 25-20

Josie Stanford: 11 kills

Cassie Eidson: 22 assists

Melina Tedrow: 13 pts, 10 digs

Lady Indians: (38-1), first sectional title since 2009

-- Payson vs. Steeleville, Lincolnwood Super-Sectional (Friday, 7 p.m.)



*Class 1A Brimfield Sectional Championship*

Hartsburg-Emden: 1

West Prairie: 2

25-23, 21-25, 25-12

Lady Cyclones: second consecutive sectional title

-- West Prairie vs. Durand, Varna Midland Super-Sectional (Friday, 6 p.m.)





**College Volleyball**



12) Missouri Baptist: 3

Hannibal-LaGrange: 0

25-9, 25-17, 25-13

Lady Trojans: (5-24, 2-9)





**College Soccer, Women's**



(HAAC Tournament)

Culver-Stockton: 2

William Penn: 1

Leah Miller/Jamie Gilley: goals

Lady Wildcats: (9-9-1), trailed 1-0 at halftime

-- Culver-Stockton at Central Methodist (Saturday, 7 p.m.)