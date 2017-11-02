Wednesday's Area Scores - November 1

**High School Volleyball**
(IHSA)
*Class 2A New Berlin Sectional Championship*
Pleasant Plains: 0
QND: 2
25-19, 25-21
Sydney Hummert: 9 kills
Maddie Peters: 12 assists
Hannah Peters: 9 digs
Lady Raiders: (31-8), second sectional title in three years
-- QND vs. Eureka, Illini Bluffs Super-Sectional (Friday, 7 p.m.)?
*Class 1A Triopia Sectional Championship*
Lincolnwood: 0
Payson: 2
25-7, 25-20
Josie Stanford: 11 kills
Cassie Eidson: 22 assists
Melina Tedrow: 13 pts, 10 digs
Lady Indians: (38-1), first sectional title since 2009
-- Payson vs. Steeleville, Lincolnwood Super-Sectional (Friday, 7 p.m.)
*Class 1A Brimfield Sectional Championship*
Hartsburg-Emden: 1
West Prairie: 2
25-23, 21-25, 25-12
Lady Cyclones: second consecutive sectional title
-- West Prairie vs. Durand, Varna Midland Super-Sectional (Friday, 6 p.m.)
**College Volleyball**
12) Missouri Baptist: 3
Hannibal-LaGrange: 0
25-9, 25-17, 25-13
Lady Trojans: (5-24, 2-9)
**College Soccer, Women's**
(HAAC Tournament)
Culver-Stockton: 2
William Penn: 1
Leah Miller/Jamie Gilley: goals
Lady Wildcats: (9-9-1), trailed 1-0 at halftime
-- Culver-Stockton at Central Methodist (Saturday, 7 p.m.)
