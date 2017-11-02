Hannibal sees boost in tourism - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal sees boost in tourism

Posted:
By Brian Troutman, Producer
Downtown Hannibal Downtown Hannibal
Main street shops in Hannibal Main street shops in Hannibal
Hannibal's visitors bureau Hannibal's visitors bureau
Hannibal's riverboat dock Hannibal's riverboat dock
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Tourism through festivals and other events is benefiting Hannibal, according to local officials.

Gail Bryant, the director of the Hannibal Convention & Visitors Bureau, said this has been one of their best years for tourism.

She said while this year has been great, they are still focused on the future, and the economic impact has new businesses opening and new festivals being created.

"We have a brand new hotel out on 36th that's going to open in April," she said. "There's new businesses, the new restaurant, Mimi's. Just a lot of exciting things and we are looking forward to another great year."

Bryant added tourism isn't expected to slow down anytime soon, especially with several events scheduled in November and December.

