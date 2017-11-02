Statutory sodomy charges filed against NEMO man

Statutory sodomy charges were filed against a Philadelphia, Missouri, man, according to Marion County Prosecuting Attorney David Clayton.

Clayton stated James Keith, 53, is accused of having deviate sexual intercourse with a child under the age of fourteen.

Court documents stated on Oct. 28, the Marion County Sheriff's Office received information regarding Keith. They stated this information indicated Keith had been messaging a 14-year-old girl via Facebook Messenger and Snapchat. They stated these messages were found by parents.

On Oct. 31, officers made contact with Keith at his residence and was taken into custody, according to the court documents. They stated Keith stated he had been messaging the girl for two to three weeks and had sent sexual images of himself to the girl.

Court documents stated Keith told officers he had met the girl near her residence and took her to a nearby creek where sexual contact was made.

Clayton stated Keith is lodged in the Marion County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond. His first appearance is by video on Friday in Hannibal.

Keith is a convicted sex offender, according to Clayton, and faces a minimum of five years up to life imprisonment. Clayton stated the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed.

Clayton asked that anyone with information that could assist with the investigation to contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office.