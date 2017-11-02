Statutory sodomy charges filed against NEMO man

Statutory sodomy charges were filed against a Philadelphia, Missouri, man, according to Marion County Prosecuting Attorney David Clayton.More >>
The Ralls County Sheriff's Office reported several sex offenders were found non-compliant Tuesday during a sweep.More >>
A Canton, Missouri, man was arrested Monday for physically assaulting a child, according to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The Marion County Sheriffs Office is seeking information in reference to the tampering of a vehicle last week.More >>
The eastbound lanes of Twin Eagle Bridge in Pike County, Illinois were closed following a crash Monday morning, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.More >>
Authorities say two Quincy residents were arrested Thursday for stealing cash and other items from a garden produce stand.More >>
Authorities say two northeast Missouri men were arrested Tuesday on multiple drug charges following the execution of search warrants.More >>
Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon near Palmyra sent a woman to the hospital.More >>
A traffic crash involving a truck and lawnmower sent one person to the hospital Tuesday morning, according to Illinois State Police.More >>
A northeast Missouri woman was arrested for stealing thousands of dollars from the bank she was working for at the time, authorities said.More >>
