2 arrested in connection with FM armed robbery

The Fort Madison Police Department reported Thursday that two people were arrested in connection with an armed robbery back in January.

The armed robbery happened on Jan. 7 at Garner Oil Station, located at 2236 Ave. L. Police reported during the robbery, an undisclosed amount of cash, cigars and beer was taken.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, police stated Noah Gasaway, 20, of Fort Madison, was arrested on charges of first-degree robbery and two counts of using a juvenile to commit a crime.

Police Chief Tim Sittig said a juvenile was also arrested in connection with the robbery. He said the juvenile was 17 at the time of his arrest.

"Because this was a forcible crime, he can be charged as an adult," Sittig said. "I believe they'll try to charge him as an adult."

Sittig also explained the charges of using a juvenile to commit a crime against Gassaway.

"An adult should take responsibility and not allow a juvenile to commit a crime," Sittig said.

FMPD reported Gasaway was being held at the Lee County Jail on a $200,000 bond. The juvenile was being held at a juvenile detention center in Lee County, according to Sittig.

