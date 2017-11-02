MoDOT prepares for winter

MoDOT rolls out its team every fall and goes through the motions of a winter storm. As part of the drill, MoDOT said crews react to a simulated forecast.

Snowplow routes are driven, communication systems are tested, and every piece of equipment is inspected. All in an effort to make sure the roads as safe as possible when winter weather hits.

"We come out and we start checking equipment and setting it up," said Kirk Youngblood the Maintenance Supervisor with MoDOT. "We check the plows, the blades on the plows, the belly plows. We check the trucks over. We also check the cinder beds and make sure they're operable and everything is working correctly. We will spend the whole day on this."

MoDOT officials said they spend an average of $45-million to keep roads clear.