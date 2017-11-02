Testimony wraps up in Iowa murder trial

Family members of the victim attended the trial.

The case against one of two cousins accused of murdering a Burlington teenager is expected to be in the jury's hands Friday, according to Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber.

Jorge Sanders-Galvez and his cousin, Jaron Purham, are charged with first-degree murder in the March 2016 slaying of 16-year-old high school student Kedarie Johnson.

The trial is being held in Keokuk after a change of venue.

Weber, whose office is providing extra security during the jury trial, said both sides rested their cases Thursday afternoon. He said closing statements were expected to begin Friday morning.

Relatives say Johnson was gender fluid, identifying as both male and female. A prosecutor says Sanders-Galvez tried to have sex with Johnson and became enraged after learning that Johnson was gender nonconforming.

Purham is expected to be tried later.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.