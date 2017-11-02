Harvest season wrapping up

Farmers said they plan to be done harvest by the end of he week.

Tri-State farmers are wrapping up their corn and soybean harvests for the year.

Despite a few rain delays this fall, most area farmers have completed their work or expect to finish soon. Farmers said they expected yields to be down following the summer drought. But, they said the yields are actually pretty good this year.

"Corn was surprising everybody," said Farmer Dennis Dempsey. "We thought with the dry summer that yields would be down, but actually they are better than we thought. We tribute that to cool weather in July and August. Helped us out when we are short of moisture."

Dempsey said the recent rain has helped with soil moisture, which is good for next year.