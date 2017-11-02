John Wood Community College receives donation - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

John Wood Community College receives donation

John Wood Community College received a donation for the College for Life Program.
Great River Referral Group donated $1,000 to the College for Life program at JWCC.
For people with disabilities, it can be tough transitioning from high school to college life to adulthood.

But, a new program to help with that got some extra support on Thursday. The Great River Referral Group donated $1,000 to John Wood Community College's new "College for Life" Program. It's a pilot program offering post-high school educational experiences to students with learning disabilities 

"The major goal is learning the soft skills that are important for work and as an adult in the community," said Michele Westmaas the College of Life Coordinator. "Just what it takes to be successful as a person with a disability in this world."

Students learn about self-advocacy and communication and writing skills. It's all to prepare them for the next step in their lives, including the workforce. The program began with eight students this fall and is set to expand up to twelve in the spring.

