Tri-State school district addressing drop in test scores

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) -

A local school district is looking at ways to improve after the Illinois report card showed a drop in math and reading scores.

Brown County Superintendent Vicki Phillips said the district is aware of the drop in scores, and it's working on a way to fix the problem. That includes the recent hiring of a math specialist and giving students assistance during their homerooms with practice tests.

The biggest drop is in the district's reading scores. The scores were down in just one year from 61.1 percent to 37.1 percent. 

Math scores also dropped from 36.1 percent to 20 percent.

Click here to view the report card for your Illinois school district.

