Quincy Quarter Madness benefits Special Olympics

Bidding paddles filled the Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center Thursday night, all to benefit Special Olympics.

It's part of Quincy Quarter Madness which is held the first Thursday of every month. Community members fill the senior center to bid on items, with all proceeds benefiting a different organization each month.

Organizers say they raise between $2,000-$2,500 every month. This month's proceeds will go towards a Special Olympics Christmas dance.

WGEM's Alexandra Carter was invited to speak at the event about her involvement with Special Olympics.





