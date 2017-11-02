On the Sidelines: WIU hopes to finish fight at Illinois State

MACOMB, IL. (WGEM) -- For whatever reason Western Illinois has had a hard time gaining traction in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.



Last week's 28-point setback to visiting South Dakota State was the Leathernecks third loss this season and they have all come against conference opponents.



"We always believe in ourselves (and) we always know deep down that we can win every single game that we play in," linebacker Brett Taylor said.



"We're just going to keep working and keep preparing every single day."



Western shifts its attention to a trip to Illinois State (Saturday, Noon) and the 100th meeting all-time with the Redbirds.



The outcome may not be make or break, but the playoff picture becomes a lot cloudier with another loss.



"We're heading down the stretch now with three games where we have a great opportunity to take that next step, and finish, something that we've really talked about and preached all year, and something we struggled to do last year at this time," quarterback Sean McGuire explained.



The Leatherneck offense will once again have its hands full.



Not only are they invading enemy territory but Illinois State ranks 12th nationally in total defense.



"When you look at any game your quarterback has got to play good to have success, and certainly the ability to generate some running game against (Illinois State) would be a big, big help," head coach Charlie Fisher said.



Western's defense will face an ISU offense not afraid to run the ball. The Redbirds average 200 yards rushing a game, or 70 more than the Leathernecks typically give up.



"These two schools don't like each other too much. It's a huge rivalry and a big game in our season," Taylor said.



"It's part of finishing that fight and we can't wait to get out there and play on Saturday."



The Leathernecks are attempting to snap a seven-game skid versus the Redbirds.



"This is the 100th meeting between these two teams and that makes it even more special," Fisher noted.



"It would be a program win and get us back on track against Illinois, and in the big picture, it takes us a step closer to our goals of getting into these playoffs."