South Bend Bound: Illini West's Artman feels right at home at Notre Dame

CARTHAGE, IL. (WGEM) -- For Illini West long jump state champion Connor Artman the decision on where to compete collegiately wasn't exactly easy.



But he could not go wrong picking from the three universities that made his final cut.



In the end, Notre Dame trumped both Penn and Illinois.



After making several college visits over the summer Artman's choice came down to a place where his family could regularly watch him, being comfortable with his surroundings, and a chance to test his skills against the nation's best.



"The coaches really made feel like I was wanted and that I would be put in a position to succeed," Artman said.



"They made me feel like I was going to be one of the main guys to build the team around. That really intrigued me and really kind of brought to me to (choose) Notre Dame."



With premiere track and field programs trying to snatch Artman he's living proof it doesn't matter where you come from, as long as you work hard and have big dreams.



"Everyone always doubts small school kids. But in the sport of track and field it's awesome because your times and distances don't lie," he indicated.



"You can go out at any meet and jump a certain distance, or run a certain time, and you can compare that to any kid in the nation."



Artman will sign his national letter of intent with the Fighting Irish next week, along with teammate Jacob Bryan who's committed to the Southern Illinois track program.