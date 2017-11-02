Quincy prepares for EAS carrier switch

In just under a month, Quincy's Essential Air Service carrier will change. Cape Air will be gone. It'll be SkyWest instead.

City officials say residents will notice small differences. You will need to book tickets through United's website, not SkyWest. This also allows for only needing one ticket for your trip instead of multiple.

Mayor Kyle Moore says while prices may seem higher than Cape Air, but your entire trip may actually be cheaper if you fly with United the whole time.

"When you booked Quincy to where ever your destination was and you did it on any of the major carrier's website, your price was higher than if you would of booked your tickets and the legs of your journey separately," Moore said.

Residents can also take the SkyWest flights to Cape Girardeau Missouri because flights are originating from there. Moore also says there will only be one flight on December 1, but the normal schedule will start December 4.

