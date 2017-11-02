Thursday's Area Scores - November 2

**College Basketball, Women's**
(Exhibition)
Quincy: 50
Western Illinois: 87
Emily Clemens/Morgan Blumer: 17 pts each
Maddie Spagnola: 12 pts
Southwest Baptist: 55
16) Mizzou: 77
Jordan Frericks: 13 pts, 6 rebs (first game back since missing last season with knee injury)
(Regular Season)
Missouri Valley: 98
Hannibal-LaGrange: 40
Madisen Simpson/Kenna Greenway: 11 pts each
Lady Trojans: (0-1)
