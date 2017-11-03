Keokuk's Kindig picks Southeastern CC softball

KEOKUK, IA. (WGEM) -- It's been her dream to get a chance to play college softball.



Safe to say, Keokuk's Aryn Kindig was all smiles Thursday when that became reality.



Kindig took the next step in her career on the diamond by signing on with the Southeastern Community College softball program.



The Lady Chiefs senior first baseman is staying close to home by heading north to Burlington and she's looking forward to the challenge that awaits.



"I think the next level will be difficult but I don't think I'll have a problem with the change at all. I think it's just something I'll have to step up and do," Kindig said.



"I'm really going to work hard through the off-season and hopefully have a really good (senior) season this coming year."



Kindig is hopeful she'll remain at first base during her freshman season at SCC.