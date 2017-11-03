Local firefighter warns to check smoke extinguishers after recall

If you have a fire extinguisher to keep your family safe, check the label.

The company Kidde has recalled 38 million fire extinguishers. According to the U.S. Consumer Producer Safety Commission, the units can become clogged or require excessive force to discharge and leave you helpless during a fire emergency.

"Kidde is a manufacturer of a wide variety of products from smoke detectors to the fire extinguishers so its definitely something to look at with the fire extinguishers," said Jerry Smith with the Quincy Fire Department. "Pull it out, take a look at it, especially this time of year."

If you have one of the recalled units, contact Kidde to request a free replacement.