GLVC Honors: Quincy snags three top awards, accolade for Maryville's Sohn

(WGEM) -- In a near clean sweep of the Great Lakes Valley Conference postseason awards the Quincy University women's soccer team netted three of the league's top individual honors Thursday night.



Mackenzie Rief has been named GLVC Offensive Player of the Year, Allison Birke took home Defensive Player of the Year, and Dave Musso earned Coach of the Year.



In all, the Lady Hawks had seven players named All-GLVC and a conference best five First Team selections, including junior forward and QND alum Cassidy Foley.



Also of note from the men's side: Quincy High School alum and Maryville first-year midfielder JD Sohn has been named Freshman of the Year after scoring seven goals and adding two assists while starting 10 games.



The Quincy University men's soccer team did not have a player named All-GLVC, however Kyle Fraser received a Sportsmanship Award nominee.



Sohn will share the award with Bellarmine's Eddie Williamson.



(Quincy University All-Conference selections)

*First Team*

Mackenzie Rief (lone unanimous selection league-wide)

Allison Birke

Natalie Quisenberry

Cassidy Foley

Katie Heiligenstein



*Third Team*

Megan Swanson

Bailey Greubel