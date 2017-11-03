Sales tax increase set to improve infrastructure in Missouri town

Sales tax increase set to improve infrastructure in Missouri tow - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
Voters in Shelbina will head to the polls Tuesday to decide if they're willing to pay more when they shop in order to get better roads. 

"Some of the streets in town are in worse shape than others," said Tim Lacy, city clerk for Shelbina, Missouri. 

Lacy says voters will see a half a percent sales tax increase on the ballot next week. 

"Currently we are at 7.9 percent and it would go up to 8.4," said Lacy. 

But the question is, do Shelbina residents want to pay more out of pocket for smooth roads? Residents we spoke to said they're not sure how they'll vote next week but they agree some of the streets in town need fixed.

"In some of the winters the water gets in the cracks and makes potholes," said Shelbina Resident Lakota Blackford.

"They could use a little more blacktop here in places, they've been chip sealing," said Shelbina Resident Kenny Smithey. "I think blacktop would be better."

Lacy says if the sales tax passes it would double their budget set aside for infrastructure. 

"There's a lot of people for it because they realize the benefits; the aesthetics of having a fresh street potentially bringing in new business because it shows pride of ownership in putting money back into the town," said Lacy. "Some people fear the word 'tax' regardless how small it might be."

If the proposal passes, Lacy said they would start collecting revenue from the tax in January then they'd build up the funds. The funds would then be used towards a paving project for the end of next year. If it doesn't pass, Lacy said they'll continue to maintain the roads in Shelbina by using their current budget. 

