Affordable Care Act signup changes

Open enrollment for healthcare under the Affordable Care Act is now underway.

There are some changes you need to know about.

Those wanting to enroll will still be able to go to healthcare.gov to do so but there are some changes to be aware of this year.

Sara Bruns with Shelter Insurance said the biggest change is the enrollment period has been slashed in half.

She said people will only have 45 days to make sure they are enrolled for next year's plan compared to last year's 90 days.

Bruns added its best to review your plan as prices change each year.

"It changes every year," she said. "Every year you have to look at your plan and your price and decide what you want to do and what changes you want to make or if you want to keep it the same."

Bruns also said to check your plan because certain plans have certain doctors connected to them.

"When you select a plan, check to make sure the doctor you work with is in that plan's network," she said. "Sometimes doctors change the networks they are apart of so it's a good idea to check that."

Bruns said it's important to make sure you have health insurance whether it's through the government or your employer. She said if you don't, you can face a fine when it comes time to file your taxes.

There's a help finder page on the ACA healthcare website.