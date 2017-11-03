Titan Wheel hosting job fair as company looks to hire

Titan Wheel is hosting an on-site job fair this Saturday at its 28th and Chestnut location in Quincy.

Titan Wheel is hosting an on-site job fair this Saturday at its 28th and Chestnut location in Quincy.

According to a release on the company's Facebook page, Titan is looking to fill more than 50 positions in production, maintenance, and supervisor roles, with immediate openings available on all shifts.

The job fair on Saturday, November 4 will run from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

It will include tours of the facility and allow applicants to submit resumes.

For more information, click here.