Titan Wheel hosting job fair as company looks to hire - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Titan Wheel hosting job fair as company looks to hire

Posted:
Titan Wheel is hosting an on-site job fair this Saturday at its 28th and Chestnut location in Quincy. Titan Wheel is hosting an on-site job fair this Saturday at its 28th and Chestnut location in Quincy.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Titan Wheel is hosting an on-site job fair this Saturday at its 28th and Chestnut location in Quincy.

According to a release on the company's Facebook page, Titan is looking to fill more than 50 positions in production, maintenance, and supervisor roles, with immediate openings available on all shifts.

The job fair on Saturday, November 4 will run from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

It will include tours of the facility and allow applicants to submit resumes.

For more information, click here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.