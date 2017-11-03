Students learn about computer science

The gadgets were paid for by the grant money from Quincy University

Students are able to program gadgets for different functions

Quincy Junior High students get to work with robots every day and learn about computer programming all thanks to a grant from Quincy University.

A number of Tri-State high schools recently received grant money for computer science education.

Lisa Schwartz who teaches the class at QJHS said the 700 dollar grant was funded by Google's Computer Science for High School program. She said the program teaches students how to create apps and program robots.

Schwartz says the grant paid for the gadgets which expands the potential for learning.

"They can see how you can program in the physical world, not just programming on the computer in the classroom, but how it can go further outside of the classroom," stated Schwartz.

Schwartz said some students take the education beyond what she is able to teach them. She went on to explain how her students are in the process of creating an app that will help people who are color blind match their clothes.

Trevor Kirlin, a 7th grader at QJHS said he and his classmates really enjoy working with the robots.

"It's really cool and it's definitely fun to do," said Kirlin. "I could do it every day if I had to."

Brian Oitker, a teacher at QJHS, will head a new after school coding club starting next week. He says while the students have fun, a lot of learning happens, too.

"They kind of have an intrinsic interest and they are very curious and they need an outlet to do that. This provides that for them in a way that's still educational."

The after school program will be on Tuesdays where students will go to QJHS to further interest and education into what makes the gadgets work.

Other schools that received grant money through the program include: St. Dominic, Lincoln-Douglas, Canton R-V High School, Palmyra Middle School, Osage Middle School, Liberty High School, Unity High School and Payson Seymour High School.