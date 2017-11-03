Final preparations underway for Quincy Veterans Parade

Military vehicles were driven in the Veterans Parade last year and plan to do the same on Saturday.

Last year veterans were honored during the Veteran's Parade. This years parade takes place on Saturday morning.

Final preparations are being made on Friday for Quincy's Veterans Parade, which takes place Saturday morning.

This will be the 10th annual Veterans Parade in downtown Quincy. Organizers hope for a big crowd to support our veterans.They said it's a great event for all ages to enjoy.

"We have some special events this year," said Scott Thoele the incoming chairman for the parade committee. "We hope to have a C-130 fly over from the Illinois Air National Guard with a big transport plane. So, if that all comes together it's always a great event to see that airplane fly over."

The parade steps off at 10 on Saturday morning at 12th and Maine and ending at 5th and Maine.



