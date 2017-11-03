State releases most recent offers from QPS and Quincy Federation - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

State releases most recent offers from QPS and Quincy Federation

Posted:
By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The State of Illinois released the final offers Friday from Quincy Public Schools and the Quincy Federation, just two weeks before a possible strike.

State law required the two sides to post their final offers. 

If a strike occurs, school would be closed beginning November 20. 

Read the final offers below.

