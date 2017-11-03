Man found guilty in death of gender-fluid Iowa teenager

KEOKUK, Iowa (AP) - A man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a gender-fluid Iowa teenager.

The Des Moines Register reports that a jury Friday found 23-year-old Jorge Sanders-Galvez guilty in the death of 16-year-old Kedarie Johnson.

At trial, prosecutors described Johnson as a high school student who sometimes dressed as a girl. Relatives say Johnson identified as both male and female.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions made the unusual decision last month to send a federal hate crimes prosecutor to assist state and local authorities with the case.

Prosecutors said Johnson was wearing a pink headband and hair extensions when Sanders-Galvez and his cousin saw the teen at a store, followed Johnson in their car, then took the teen to a Burlington home.

Investigators say a struggle ensued during a sexual encounter, and the men suffocated and shot Johnson and dumped the teen's body in an alley.

