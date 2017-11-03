Man found guilty in death of gender-fluid Iowa teenager - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Man found guilty in death of gender-fluid Iowa teenager

Posted: Updated:

KEOKUK, Iowa (AP) - A man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a gender-fluid Iowa teenager.

The Des Moines Register reports that a jury Friday found 23-year-old Jorge Sanders-Galvez guilty in the death of 16-year-old Kedarie Johnson.

At trial, prosecutors described Johnson as a high school student who sometimes dressed as a girl. Relatives say Johnson identified as both male and female.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions made the unusual decision last month to send a federal hate crimes prosecutor to assist state and local authorities with the case.

Prosecutors said Johnson was wearing a pink headband and hair extensions when Sanders-Galvez and his cousin saw the teen at a store, followed Johnson in their car, then took the teen to a Burlington home.

Investigators say a struggle ensued during a sexual encounter, and the men suffocated and shot Johnson and dumped the teen's body in an alley.

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.