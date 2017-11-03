Fire officials remind you now is time to check smoke detectors

Fire Chief Joe Henning said that by 2023 homeowners will have to install smoke detectors with batteries with a 10 year life span, according to the Illinois State Law.

When you set your clocks back this weekend, the Quincy Fire Department said check your smoke detectors, too.

Firefighters said you should change the batteries in your smoke detectors twice a year. They said changing clocks in the fall and spring is a good reminder to double check your smoke detectors.

"Any fire safety habits whether it's knowing how to get out the house or change the battery, can only be reinforced though repetition," said Fire Chief Joe Henning. "If it becomes second nature to do these things, then you're more likely to do it. What we find in a lot of cases is that people have their smoke detectors, but once they put them up they don't maintain them."

Chief Henning said a working smoke detector is essential to keep your family safe.

"A lot of people think, well if I'm laying in bed and my house is filling with smoke, the smoke will wake me up," said Chief Henning. "The reality is smoke contains carbon monoxide and other gases that will actually kind of make you lethargic and put you to sleep."

