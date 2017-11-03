Local students exposed to nursing careers

When you or your family member is in the hospital, you expect a nurse to be there. But, hospital officials said nurses are getting harder and harder to come by. That's why two local colleges are teaming up to attract students at a younger age.

Students got a hands-on look Friday at Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing. Unity high school senior Grace Zanger said nursing is something that runs in her family.

"A few of my family members have been nurses and everything," Zanger said. "They've kind of inspired me to have that motivation to have that motivation to help people and basically go into the nursing program."

More than 30 students got a look at Quincy University and its partnership with Blessing-Rieman's nursing program. Instructors said they need to attract younger nurses to replace an aging workforce and to keep up with aging baby boomers

"We have a lot of baby boomers," Blessing-Rieman admissions counselor Debbie Geising said. "The older end of them are getting ready to retire, some of us younger ones are supposedly going to live longer and going to need health care and maybe for a longer period of time. We're going to need a lot of nurses to take care of all of us."

One of the biggest questions students asked is 'how am I going to pay for college?' Geising said there is a way they could be debt free.

"After they graduate, pass boards and get hired by Blessing, they could actually work off 100 percent of their tuition," Geising said. "So a great incentive to stay at Blessing and work and use those skills that they've obtained."

Students also got to ask questions one-on-one with current nursing students. Zanger said she's glad she got a hands on look at what it takes become a successful nurse.

"To see what kind of things that they offer and also see how they will help me succeed," Zanger said.

QU and Blessing-Rieman plan to hold another event like this in the spring, but no date has been set.





