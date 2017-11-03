Carbon monoxide concerns as winter approaches

With winter weather around the corner, health officials say now is the time to protect yourself from carbon monoxide poisoning.

As a part of National Carbon Monoxide Awareness week, the Adams County Health Department said they will be distributing detectors to those who do not have one. Triena Larsen with the health department said a survey will be sent out to kindergarten classes in the county to see who needs a detector.

"Carbon monoxide poisoning is known as the silent killer," Larsen said. "It's one of those odorless gasses that we don't always think about with our furnaces. Safe Kids Worldwide is also joining in to celebrate and educate more."

Larsen said every year they give out around 140 carbon monoxide detectors.