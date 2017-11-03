Quincy police investigate home invasion - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy police investigate home invasion

Posted:
By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Quincy police are investigating a home invasion Wednesday night.

In a statement from QPD Sgt. Travis Wiemelt, two male subjects forced their way into a residence in the 1600 block of Broadway around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the residents were ordered into one room while the suspects stole money and items from the home. 

While investigators said no one was hurt, they have not announced any arrests, and asked that anyone with information call the Quincy Police Department at 217-228-4470 or Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474.

 

