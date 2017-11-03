Reception held for 97-year-old Veterans Parade grand marshal

97-year-old McClain says it's an honor to serve as Grand Marshal.

McClain accepted a position in public relations as part of her time in the Marines.

Marge McClain will serve as Grand Marshal of the 2017 Veterans Parade.

A WWII Veteran is getting ready for her big day where she will serve as the Grand Marshal for Saturday's Veterans Parade.

A reception was held for 97-year-old Marge McClain at the Pier Restaurant Friday night. McClain says she enlisted into the Marines in October of 1943 where she held a position in public relations.

McClain said she is overwhelmed to receive recognition for the sacrifice she made so long ago.

"Really amazing," said McClain. "You have a feeling of being humble and proud at the same time, you know."

The parade steps off at 10 Saturday morning at 12th and Maine, ending at 5th and Maine.