Fundraiser collects money for QPS Classrooms

The Quincy Public School Foundation held its biggest fundraiser of the year on Friday night and what's raised could mean better books and technology in your child's classroom.

The Fifth Annual Night to Dream Big Gala was held at the Ambiance in Quincy with some 450 people in attendance. Fifty percent of the proceeds will go back to QPS classrooms through the foundation's Teacher Grant Program. It helps schools buy things for the classroom that they wouldn't be able to get with the district's normal funding.

Kent Embree is the executive director of the QPS Foundation and says schools tell them what they need for students and the foundation works on getting it to them through events like this.

"The money is just not there to really receive the quality education that the community expects," Embree said. "The only way we can do that is with private sector funding. Private funds, whether it's from individuals, small businesses or corporations, that type of funding is really important right now."

In years past, the foundation was able to provide QPS with science programs and technology they otherwise wouldn't be able to have without the event.

Last year they raised around $60,000 from the event and organizers say they hope to meet or even exceed that this.