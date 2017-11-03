Adams County radio infrastructure project moving forward - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Adams County radio infrastructure project moving forward

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Radio microphone hangs in a police car. Radio microphone hangs in a police car.
Quincy Police Chief Rob Copley talks during a meeting. Quincy Police Chief Rob Copley talks during a meeting.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy's police chief is making the push to improve the communication network for first responders in Adams County, saying we're one disaster away from a communication breakdown.

Chief Rob Copley says plans to replace the radio infrastructure in the county are moving forward, but they're waiting for final pricing for the project before it can begin. The 911 governing board decided the 911 center would pay the bulk of the $1.2 million dollar project, and the county and city will pick up the rest. 

"It needs to be updated," Copley said. "We need to have more antennas, more repeaters and a more robust system. That's what this will give us."

Copley says once the final amount comes in, Wireless USA told them the system could be in place by the end of April.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.