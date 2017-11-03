Adams County radio infrastructure project moving forward

Quincy's police chief is making the push to improve the communication network for first responders in Adams County, saying we're one disaster away from a communication breakdown.

Chief Rob Copley says plans to replace the radio infrastructure in the county are moving forward, but they're waiting for final pricing for the project before it can begin. The 911 governing board decided the 911 center would pay the bulk of the $1.2 million dollar project, and the county and city will pick up the rest.

"It needs to be updated," Copley said. "We need to have more antennas, more repeaters and a more robust system. That's what this will give us."

Copley says once the final amount comes in, Wireless USA told them the system could be in place by the end of April.