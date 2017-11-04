Friday Sports Extra - November 3

**High School Football**



(MSHSAA)

*Class 2 District Championship*

Clark County: 26

9) Palmyra: 16

London Brunk: 9-14, 214 yards passing, TD (also had rushing TD)

Caleb Lapsley: 122 yards rushing, TD

Zeb Riney: rushing TD, 2 INT's, 108 yards receiving

Jarom Alexander: 27 carries, 129 yards

Jacob Kroeger: 8-9, 154 yards passing (also had rushing TD

Indians: (8-4), 7th straight win - forced five turnovers (first district title since 2012)

Panthers: (9-3)

-- North Callaway at Clark County (next Saturday)



*Class 1 District Championship*

South Shelby: 26

1) Monroe City: 56

Zach Osborn: 74-yard and 60-yard TD runs

Keenan Batsell: 50-yard TD run

Brock Wood: 75-yard kickoff return for TD

Panthers: (12-0), repeat as district champs

Cardinals: (6-6)

-- Monroe City at Westran (next Saturday)





**High School Volleyball**



(IHSA)

*Class 2A Illini Bluffs Super-Sectional*

QND: 2

Eureka: 1

23-25, 25-20, 25-16

Sydney Hummert: 18 kills

Maddie Peters: 23 assists

Hannah Peters: 25 digs

Lady Raiders: (32-8), first state tournament berth since 2011

-- QND vs. Newton (Friday, Noon)



*Class 1A Lincolnwood Super-Sectional*

Payson: 2

Steeleville: 0

25-13, 25-10

Josie Stanford: 14 kills

Cassie Eidson: 25 assists

Melina Tedrow: 13 digs

Lady Indians: (39-1), first state tournament berth since 2009

-- Payson vs. Newark (Friday, 9 a.m.)



*Class 1A Varna Midland Super-Sectional*

West Prairie: 0

Durand: 2

25-17, 25-21

Peyton Bowman: 13 kills

Cora Vyhnanek: 19 assists

Karlee Herman: 10 digs





**College Soccer**



-- WOMEN

*GLVC Tournament Semifinals*

Bellarmine: 0

5) Quincy: 0

(QU wins 5-3 in PK's)

Lady Hawks: (16-2-1)

-- Quincy vs. McKendree (Sunday, 11 a.m.)



*AMC Tournament Quarterfinals*

Hannibal-LaGrange: 0

Columbia: 9



-- MEN

*HAAC Tournament*

Culver-Stockton: 1

5) Baker: 2

William Mansfield: goal

Wildcats: (9-8-3)





**College Basketball**



-- WOMEN

Culver-Stockton: 56

William Woods: 73

Lacey Clark: 13 pts

Wildcats: (1-1)



John Wood: 73

Crowder (Ark.): 80

Madelyn Hyer: 16 pts

Tressa Campbell: 12 pts

Lady Blazers: (0-1)



-- MEN

Culver-Stockton: 83

William Woods: 93

Mike Johnson: 32 pts

Wildcats: (0-1)





**College Volleyball**



Quincy: 1

Southern Indiana: 3

16-25, 25-17, 28-26, 25-16

Bekah Raebel: 15 kills (including her 1,000th career kill)

Lady Hawks: (7-19, 4-11)