Friday Sports Extra - November 3

**High School Football**
(MSHSAA)
*Class 2 District Championship*
Clark County: 26
9) Palmyra: 16
London Brunk: 9-14, 214 yards passing, TD (also had rushing TD)
Caleb Lapsley: 122 yards rushing, TD
Zeb Riney: rushing TD, 2 INT's, 108 yards receiving
Jarom Alexander: 27 carries, 129 yards
Jacob Kroeger: 8-9, 154 yards passing (also had rushing TD
Indians: (8-4), 7th straight win - forced five turnovers (first district title since 2012)
Panthers: (9-3)
-- North Callaway at Clark County (next Saturday)
*Class 1 District Championship*
South Shelby: 26
1) Monroe City: 56
Zach Osborn: 74-yard and 60-yard TD runs
Keenan Batsell: 50-yard TD run
Brock Wood: 75-yard kickoff return for TD
Panthers: (12-0), repeat as district champs
Cardinals: (6-6)
-- Monroe City at Westran (next Saturday)
**High School Volleyball**
(IHSA)
*Class 2A Illini Bluffs Super-Sectional*
QND: 2
Eureka: 1
23-25, 25-20, 25-16
Sydney Hummert: 18 kills
Maddie Peters: 23 assists
Hannah Peters: 25 digs
Lady Raiders: (32-8), first state tournament berth since 2011
-- QND vs. Newton (Friday, Noon)
*Class 1A Lincolnwood Super-Sectional*
Payson: 2
Steeleville: 0
25-13, 25-10
Josie Stanford: 14 kills
Cassie Eidson: 25 assists
Melina Tedrow: 13 digs
Lady Indians: (39-1), first state tournament berth since 2009
-- Payson vs. Newark (Friday, 9 a.m.)
*Class 1A Varna Midland Super-Sectional*
West Prairie: 0
Durand: 2
25-17, 25-21
Peyton Bowman: 13 kills
Cora Vyhnanek: 19 assists
Karlee Herman: 10 digs
**College Soccer**
-- WOMEN
*GLVC Tournament Semifinals*
Bellarmine: 0
5) Quincy: 0
(QU wins 5-3 in PK's)
Lady Hawks: (16-2-1)
-- Quincy vs. McKendree (Sunday, 11 a.m.)
*AMC Tournament Quarterfinals*
Hannibal-LaGrange: 0
Columbia: 9
-- MEN
*HAAC Tournament*
Culver-Stockton: 1
5) Baker: 2
William Mansfield: goal
Wildcats: (9-8-3)
**College Basketball**
-- WOMEN
Culver-Stockton: 56
William Woods: 73
Lacey Clark: 13 pts
Wildcats: (1-1)
John Wood: 73
Crowder (Ark.): 80
Madelyn Hyer: 16 pts
Tressa Campbell: 12 pts
Lady Blazers: (0-1)
-- MEN
Culver-Stockton: 83
William Woods: 93
Mike Johnson: 32 pts
Wildcats: (0-1)
**College Volleyball**
Quincy: 1
Southern Indiana: 3
16-25, 25-17, 28-26, 25-16
Bekah Raebel: 15 kills (including her 1,000th career kill)
Lady Hawks: (7-19, 4-11)
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.