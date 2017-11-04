QHS Thanksgiving Tournament committee to discuss event Tuesday - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QHS Thanksgiving Tournament committee to discuss event Tuesday

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- It's a tradition unlike many others in the Tri-States - the annual Quincy High School Thanksgiving Tournament.

But this year's edition, the 47th annual at Blue Devil Gym, remains in limbo.

As union employees in the Quincy Public School District threaten to strike in a few weeks the tournament committee is ready to speak up.

The group will hold a Tuesday afternoon press conference at the Oakley-Lindsay Center to "discuss this year's tournament."

No other details were made available but WGEM has learned there's no plan to cancel the tournament at this point.

The QHS Thanksgiving Tournament has been a fixture in the city of Quincy for nearly a half century and this year's field includes Dunbar, Providence St. Mel, and Northwest Academy.

