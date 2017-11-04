Titan Wheel holds job fair to fill 50 positions - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Titan Wheel holds job fair to fill 50 positions

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Titan Wheel job fair Titan Wheel job fair
Workers at the Titan Wheel facility Workers at the Titan Wheel facility
Job seekers filling out an application Job seekers filling out an application
Workers on the assembly line at Titan Wheel Workers on the assembly line at Titan Wheel
Titan Wheel in Quincy Titan Wheel in Quincy
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Local manufacturing company is putting people to work. Titan Wheel in Quincy held a job fair Saturday to try and fill more than 50 jobs. 

Machine operators, welders and other jobs are needed at Titan Wheel in Quincy.

Trent Taylor said after struggling through three years of unemployment, he hopes this is the right opportunity for him.

"It's hard getting a job right now because of the way the economy is," Taylor said.

General manager Steve Hathaway said they need to fill dozens of jobs to keep up with recent growth.

"We have just been awarded some new business with one of our customers, about 5 to 6 thousand pieces a month," Hathaway added. "Secondly, the markets that we serve are starting to turn around after about a 3 to 4 year down turn. They're starting to show some up swing."

Hathaway said he's looking for a few characteristics when reviewing hundreds of resumes. 

"You're either driving forward or you're falling behind," Hathaway said. "We need some good solid people on our team to help us drive forward."

Job seekers came and filled out an application and got a tour of the facility. Hathaways said they aren't seasonal, but they are full time."

"Our busy time is the first half of the year so this will help us gear up for that, but these are full time positions," Hathaway said. "There's no seasonality to be concerned with."

With two kids at home, Taylor said it would be nice to have peace of mind when it comes to putting food on the table.

"It would mean a whole lot to get a full time job to where you can support your family and get stuff that they need," Taylor added.

The company plans to start hiring next week. If you weren't able to go to the job fair, you can apply online by clicking HERE..
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.