Titan Wheel holds job fair to fill 50 positions

A Local manufacturing company is putting people to work. Titan Wheel in Quincy held a job fair Saturday to try and fill more than 50 jobs.

Machine operators, welders and other jobs are needed at Titan Wheel in Quincy.

Trent Taylor said after struggling through three years of unemployment, he hopes this is the right opportunity for him.

"It's hard getting a job right now because of the way the economy is," Taylor said.

General manager Steve Hathaway said they need to fill dozens of jobs to keep up with recent growth.

"We have just been awarded some new business with one of our customers, about 5 to 6 thousand pieces a month," Hathaway added. "Secondly, the markets that we serve are starting to turn around after about a 3 to 4 year down turn. They're starting to show some up swing."

Hathaway said he's looking for a few characteristics when reviewing hundreds of resumes.

"You're either driving forward or you're falling behind," Hathaway said. "We need some good solid people on our team to help us drive forward."

Job seekers came and filled out an application and got a tour of the facility. Hathaways said they aren't seasonal, but they are full time."

"Our busy time is the first half of the year so this will help us gear up for that, but these are full time positions," Hathaway said. "There's no seasonality to be concerned with."

With two kids at home, Taylor said it would be nice to have peace of mind when it comes to putting food on the table.

"It would mean a whole lot to get a full time job to where you can support your family and get stuff that they need," Taylor added.

The company plans to start hiring next week.


