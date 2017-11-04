Thousands show support during Veterans Day parade - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Thousands show support during Veterans Day parade

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
The Veterans Parade in Quincy The Veterans Parade in Quincy
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Candy was flying and Quincy's Maine Street was packed with people supporting local Veterans Saturday. 

Organizers said this years Veterans parade was one of the biggest ever with 112 entries.

Families gathered to watch local high school bands and said thank you to those who served our country.

Vets said it means a lot to see the streets filled with families to remember Veterans Day. 

"We appreciate everybody coming out and participating in the parade and all the businesses, and all the individuals, and all the military groups coming out," Veteran and parade organizer Dick McKinney said. "It's just a way of saying thanks to our Veterans and that what makes it so happy."

WGEM took part of the parade The team collected a box full of toys for Toys for Tots.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.