Thousands show support during Veterans Day parade

Candy was flying and Quincy's Maine Street was packed with people supporting local Veterans Saturday.

Organizers said this years Veterans parade was one of the biggest ever with 112 entries.

Families gathered to watch local high school bands and said thank you to those who served our country.

Vets said it means a lot to see the streets filled with families to remember Veterans Day.

"We appreciate everybody coming out and participating in the parade and all the businesses, and all the individuals, and all the military groups coming out," Veteran and parade organizer Dick McKinney said. "It's just a way of saying thanks to our Veterans and that what makes it so happy."

WGEM took part of the parade The team collected a box full of toys for Toys for Tots.